Brokerages Set SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Target Price at $63.50

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after purchasing an additional 436,830 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,346,000 after buying an additional 1,221,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.