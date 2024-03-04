Brokerages Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target at $8.14

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.14.

SPRB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 528,800.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

