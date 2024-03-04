Brokerages Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target at $8.14

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRBGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.14.

SPRB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 528,800.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.