Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Price Target at $101.38

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

