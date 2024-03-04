Brokers Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Stantec in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of STN stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1548 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Stantec by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 17.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Stantec by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

