Brokers Set Expectations for Avidity Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

