Brokers Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.3 %

ZBH opened at $124.01 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

