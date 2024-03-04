Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,300 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 746,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKL. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 155.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

