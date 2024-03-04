Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 50,365 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $199.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $78.47 and a one year high of $201.00.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

