Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $55.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.86.
WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Shares of WHD stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 15.42%. Cactus’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.
Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.
