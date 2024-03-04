California Resources Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Resources to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

California Resources stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.47 million. California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on California Resources

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.