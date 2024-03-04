California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,391 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Equitable worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 23.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $33.73 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,271. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

