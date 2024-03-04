California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,769 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 187,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $158.05 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $166.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average is $145.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.