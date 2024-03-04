California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

