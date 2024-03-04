California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,136 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Dynatrace worth $17,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,323,487 shares of company stock valued at $753,572,550 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

