California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,425 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Alliant Energy worth $17,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

