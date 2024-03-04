California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Twilio worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Twilio by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $60.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

