California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Crown worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $78,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 23,000.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 46.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.23.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $76.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

