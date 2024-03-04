California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Incyte worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Incyte by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 92,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

