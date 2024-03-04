California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,354 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Kimco Realty worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,691 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

KIM stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

