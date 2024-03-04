California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Owens Corning worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $151.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $160.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

