California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of FMC worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after buying an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in FMC by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 835,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,978,000 after buying an additional 532,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 521,454 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

NYSE:FMC opened at $57.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

