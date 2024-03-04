California State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.72 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,592 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of AES worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in AES by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in AES by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in AES by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

