California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.22 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,420 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Bentley Systems worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

