California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.38 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEAK

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.