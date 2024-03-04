California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.38 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
