California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $264.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $265.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

