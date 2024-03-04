California State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.14 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,748 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.6 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

AMH stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

