California State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.15 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,203 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

