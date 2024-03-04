California State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.33 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of United Therapeutics worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 83,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 362.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $231.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day moving average is $225.91.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

