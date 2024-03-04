California State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.79 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,518 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Match Group worth $16,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Match Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 853,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 66,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Match Group by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 929,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,421,000 after buying an additional 654,105 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Match Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Match Group stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

