California State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.18 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,368 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $33.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

