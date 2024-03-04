California State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.76 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,736 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,259,000 after purchasing an additional 495,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,054,000 after purchasing an additional 214,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,523,000 after buying an additional 1,188,397 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.40 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.42%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

