California State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.50 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Graco worth $18,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,138 shares of company stock worth $4,418,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

