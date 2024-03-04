California State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.13 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Leidos worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $127.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $104.54.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.