California State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.58 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Watsco worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Watsco by 536.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $394.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $284.05 and a one year high of $433.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.