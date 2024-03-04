California State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $19,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SWK opened at $89.57 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

