California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Fidelity National Financial worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,143,000 after acquiring an additional 477,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,637,000 after acquiring an additional 86,446 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

