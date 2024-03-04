California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $97.16 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STX

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,099 shares of company stock worth $1,656,758 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.