California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Evergy worth $16,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 57.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

