California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 329,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $20.95 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

