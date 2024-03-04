California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,139 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $18,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,472,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 89.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 261.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.20.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $905.48 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $1,077.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $550.09 and its 200-day moving average is $369.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

