California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 39,984 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Rollins worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $652,896. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

