California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $73.88 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

