California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Lennox International worth $18,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $55,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $472.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.42. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $476.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

