California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Annaly Capital Management worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,607 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

