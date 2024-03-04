California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Insulet worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Insulet by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $169.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.