California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,074 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $289.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.13 and a 200-day moving average of $244.50.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

