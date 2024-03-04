California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,154 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Okta worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Okta

Okta Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $108.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.