California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,597 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of BILL worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,938,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,085,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,365,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 457,861 shares during the period.

Get BILL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 186.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.