California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,371 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,597,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

