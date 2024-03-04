California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,600 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Caesars Entertainment worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.